Our walk-behind, AGM battery powered BD 43/25 C Bp Pack scrubber drier with disc, has a working width of 17 inches and a tank volume of 6.6 gallons. This makes it ideal for economical deep cleaning and maintenance cleaning on surfaces of up to 9,688 ft². Straight or curved squeegees are optionally available for fine-tuning the machine to flooring conditions. It is operated with a 24-volt battery with 76 Ah capacity: a separate battery charger is included. The EASY Operation system, with yellow touch-points, ensures easy operation and reduces operator training time.