The BD 43/25 C Bp floor scrubber with AGM batteries reduces maintenance and labor costs while providing a streamlined, easy-to-use design for deep cleaning floors with a 17-inch pad driver.

Our walk-behind, AGM battery powered BD 43/25 C Bp Pack scrubber drier with disc, has a working width of 17 inches and a tank volume of 6.6 gallons. This makes it ideal for economical deep cleaning and maintenance cleaning on surfaces of up to 9,688 ft². Straight or curved squeegees are optionally available for fine-tuning the machine to flooring conditions. It is operated with a 24-volt battery with 76 Ah capacity: a separate battery charger is included. The EASY Operation system, with yellow touch-points, ensures easy operation and reduces operator training time.

Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Pad-assist
Brush working width (in) 16.9
Vacuum working width (in) 33.5
Fresh / waste water tank (gal) 6.6 / 6.6
Theoretical working capacity (ft²/hr) 17200
Practical working capacity (ft²/hr) 11180
Battery type maintenance-free
Battery (V) 24
Battery runtime (h) 2
Battery charging time (h) 8
Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz) 110 - 120 / 50 - 60
Brush speed (rpm) 180
Brush contact pressure (lb) 96 - 127
Water consumption (gal/h) 42
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 66
Color anthracite
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 44.7 x 20.3 x 40.6

Accessories

  • Charger
  • Triple nozzles

Equipment

  • 2-tank system
