BD 43/25 C Bp

The BD 43/25 C Bp Pack is a battery-operated (76 Ah) floor scrubber with disc engineering, particularly useful for maintenance and deep cleaning of surfaces of up to 9,688 ft².

Our walk-behind, AGM battery powered BD 43/25 C Bp Pack scrubber drier with disc, has a working width of 17 inches and a tank volume of 6.6 gallons. This makes it ideal for economical deep cleaning and maintenance cleaning on surfaces of up to 9,688 ft². Straight or curved squeegees are optionally available for fine-tuning the machine to flooring conditions. It is operated with a 24-volt battery with 76 Ah capacity: a separate battery charger is included. The EASY Operation system, with yellow touch-points, ensures easy operation and reduces operator training time.

Features and benefits
Simple operation thanks to EASY-Operation Panel
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Brush working width (in) 16.9
Vacuum working width (in) 33.5
Fresh / waste water tank (gal) 6.6 / 6.6
Theoretical working capacity (ft²/hr) 17200
Practical working capacity (ft²/hr) 11180
Battery (V) 24
Battery runtime (h) max. 2
Brush speed (rpm) 180
Brush contact pressure (lb) 96 - 127
Water consumption (gal/h) 42
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 66
Color anthracite
Weight without accessories (lb) 97
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 44.7 x 20.5 x 40.4

Accessories

  • Charger
  • Triple nozzles
  • Squeegee, v-shaped

Equipment

  • 2-tank system
Floor scrubber BD 43/25 C Bp + Pad
Additional Models

Part No.

9.841-418.0

Description

BD 43/25 C Bp, Pad Driver with Wet Batteries

Part No.

9.841-419.0

Description

BD 43/25 C Bp, Pad Driver with AGM Batteries