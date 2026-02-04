BD 43/25 C Bp
The BD 43/25 C Bp Pack is a battery-operated (76 Ah) floor scrubber with disc engineering, particularly useful for maintenance and deep cleaning of surfaces of up to 9,688 ft².
Our walk-behind, AGM battery powered BD 43/25 C Bp Pack scrubber drier with disc, has a working width of 17 inches and a tank volume of 6.6 gallons. This makes it ideal for economical deep cleaning and maintenance cleaning on surfaces of up to 9,688 ft². Straight or curved squeegees are optionally available for fine-tuning the machine to flooring conditions. It is operated with a 24-volt battery with 76 Ah capacity: a separate battery charger is included. The EASY Operation system, with yellow touch-points, ensures easy operation and reduces operator training time.
Features and benefits
Simple operation thanks to EASY-Operation Panel
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Brush working width (in)
|16.9
|Vacuum working width (in)
|33.5
|Fresh / waste water tank (gal)
|6.6 / 6.6
|Theoretical working capacity (ft²/hr)
|17200
|Practical working capacity (ft²/hr)
|11180
|Battery (V)
|24
|Battery runtime (h)
|max. 2
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (lb)
|96 - 127
|Water consumption (gal/h)
|42
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|66
|Color
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|97
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|44.7 x 20.5 x 40.4
Accessories
- Charger
- Triple nozzles
- Squeegee, v-shaped
Equipment
- 2-tank system
Additional Models
Part No.
9.841-418.0
Description
BD 43/25 C Bp, Pad Driver with Wet Batteries
Part No.
9.841-419.0
Description
BD 43/25 C Bp, Pad Driver with AGM Batteries