BD 43/25 C Bp + Wet
The BD 43/25 C Bp floor scrubber features a 17-inch pad driver and wet batteries. Its streamlined design makes it easy to operate, service, and maneuver in tight areas for a deeper clean.
Our walk-behind, AGM battery powered BD 43/25 C Bp Pack scrubber drier with disc, has a working width of 17 inches and a tank volume of 6.6 gallons. This makes it ideal for economical deep cleaning and maintenance cleaning on surfaces of up to 9,688 ft². Straight or curved squeegees are optionally available for fine-tuning the machine to flooring conditions. It is operated with a 24-volt battery with 76 Ah capacity: a separate battery charger is included. The EASY Operation system, with yellow touch-points, ensures easy operation and reduces operator training time.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Pad-assist
|Brush working width (in)
|16.9
|Vacuum working width (in)
|33.5
|Fresh / waste water tank (gal)
|6.6 / 6.6
|Theoretical working capacity (ft²/hr)
|17200
|Practical working capacity (ft²/hr)
|11180
|Battery type
|wet
|Battery (V)
|12
|Battery runtime (h)
|2
|Battery charging time (h)
|8
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|110 - 120 / 50 - 60
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (lb)
|96 - 127
|Water consumption (gal/h)
|42
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|66
|Color
|anthracite
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|44.7 x 20.3 x 40.6
Accessories
- Charger
- Triple nozzles
Equipment
- 2-tank system
Detergents
