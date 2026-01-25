The battery powered 20" walk-behind scrubber is a perfect fit for contract cleaners, retail, school and healthcare cleaning needs. The easy to operate auto-scrubber provides practical cleaning performance of 13,200 ft2/hour. The BD 50/50 C Bp Classic features a 20" pad driver, curved squeegee, Home Base rail system, and battery level and hour display. 3 modes of cleaning: Normal mode - Scrubbing and vacuuming. Intense mode - Scrubbing only. Vacuum mode - Vacuum only. Home Base rail allows user to attach manual cleaning tools for quick touch ups and less visits to the supply closet. Productive. Efficient and simple to operate.