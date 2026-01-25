BD 50/50 C Bp Classic
This economically-designed 20" walk-behind floor scrubber provides enough cleaning capability for retail, education, and health care applications. Comes standard with batteries, shelf charger and pad driver.
The battery powered 20" walk-behind scrubber is a perfect fit for contract cleaners, retail, school and healthcare cleaning needs. The easy to operate auto-scrubber provides practical cleaning performance of 13,200 ft2/hour. The BD 50/50 C Bp Classic features a 20" pad driver, curved squeegee, Home Base rail system, and battery level and hour display. 3 modes of cleaning: Normal mode - Scrubbing and vacuuming. Intense mode - Scrubbing only. Vacuum mode - Vacuum only. Home Base rail allows user to attach manual cleaning tools for quick touch ups and less visits to the supply closet. Productive. Efficient and simple to operate.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Pad-assist
|Brush working width (in)
|20
|Vacuum working width (in)
|33
|Fresh / waste water tank (gal)
|13 / 13
|Battery (V/Ah)
|24 / 105
|Battery runtime (h)
|max. 3
|Power supply for battery charger (V)
|24
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (psi)
|59 - 62
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|66 - 66
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|46.1 x 22.4 x 40.4
Accessories
- Disc brush: 1 Piece(s)
- Squeegee, v-shaped
Accessories
Additional Models
Part No.
9.841-369.0
Description
BD 50/50 C Bp Classic, pad driver, 24V/105 Ah wet batteries
Part No.
9.841-370.0
Description
BD 50/50 C Bp Classic, pad driver, 24V/100 Ah AGM batteries