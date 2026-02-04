BD 50/50 C Bp Classic + AGM
The easy-to-operate BD 50/50 C Bp Classic is an economically-designed scrubber, perfect for retail, schools, and healthcare facilities. It features maintenance-free 24V/100 Ah AGM batteries.
The battery powered 20" walk-behind scrubber drier is a perfect fit for contract cleaners, retail, school and healthcare cleaning needs. The easy to operate scrubber provides practical cleaning performance of 13,200 ft2/hour. The BD 50/50 C Classic features (2) 12V, 100 Ah AGM batteries with shelf charger, 20" disc brush, curved squeegee, Home Base rail system and battery level and hour display. 3 modes of cleaning: Normal mode - Scrubbing and vacuuming. Intense mode - Scrubbing only. Vacuum mode - Vacuum only. Home Base rail allows user to attach manual cleaning tools for quick touch ups and less visits to the supply closet. Productive. Efficient and simple to operate.
Features and benefits
20" disc brush or pad driver heads
- Floor Cleaning
Two batteries to choose from
- Battery types: 105 Ah or 100 Ah AGM batteries with self charger.
Includes 33.5" curved squeegee.
- Dial-adjustable squeegee.
Shelf charger
- For easy and efficient charging of batteries.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Pad-assist
|Brush working width (in)
|20
|Vacuum working width (in)
|33.5
|Fresh / waste water tank (gal)
|13.2 / 13.2
|Battery (V/Ah)
|24 / 100
|Battery runtime (h)
|3
|Brush speed (rpm)
|155
|Brush contact pressure (lb)
|59 - 62
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|66
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|47 x 21 x 39
Accessories
- Disc brush: 1 Piece(s)
- Charger
- Triple nozzles
Videos
Cleaning application
- Healthcare facilities
- Retail
- Building Service Contractors
Accessories
Detergents
