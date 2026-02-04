BD 50/55 W Bp Classic
With two 14.5-gallon tanks and 20-inch working width, our battery-powered walk-behind scrubber BD 50/55 W Classic Bp achieves an area performance of 21,500 ft² per hour.
Our battery-powered walk-behind scrubber BD 50/55 W Classic Bp impresses with robust and long-lasting components such as the disc brush head and the squeegee (33.5-inch) made from high-quality aluminum 59 lb. brush contact pressure, 14.5-gallon tanks and 20-inch working width ensure top-class results on up to 21,500 ft² per hour maintenance cleaning, e.g., in public buildings, retail, the health sector or in industry. The very compact design, the comfortable four-wheel system, and the support from the integrated traction drive enable an excellent overview of the areas to be cleaned, very good maneuverability, and long, fatigue-free applications. This is why our building service contractors appreciate the user-friendly and versatile BD 50/55 W Classic Bp in daily cleaning applications.
Features and benefits
Traction drive with two castorsVery easy to transport. Increases the user-friendliness and reduces physical effort considerably. Ideal for long, fatigue-free applications.
Self-explanatory operationEasy to start the machine. Reduces the training requirement and shortens familiarisation phases. Operating errors are almost ruled out thanks to the self-explanatory concept.
Curved squeegee as standardMinimises the risk of slipping on recently cleaned areas. Increases suction power and safety.
Ergonomic design
- For operators of different heights.
- Increases the operating comfort.
- Enables higher productivity during cleaning applications.
Robust standard chassis
- High quality prevents deformations.
Separate waste water tank system
- Very easy cleaning.
- Increases hygiene.
Fresh water cap with cleaning agent dosing unit
- For convenient and accurate dosing of cleaning agents.
- Lowers cleaning agent consumption and costs.
Practical Home Base
- For carrying various accessory parts.
- Utensils for manual cleaning are always within easy reach.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Brush working width (in)
|20
|Vacuum working width (in)
|33.5
|Fresh / waste water tank (gal)
|14.5 / 14.5
|Battery type
|maintenance-free
|Battery (V/Ah)
|24 / 100
|Power supply for battery charger (V)
|24
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180 - 180
|Brush contact pressure (psi)
|59
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|65.2
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|52.3 x 24 x 42.2
Equipment
- Battery type: maintenance-free
Videos
Cleaning application
- ReCa
- Retail
- Transport
- Industry
- Automotive
- Offices
Accessories
Detergents
Find parts for BD 50/55 W Classic Bp
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.