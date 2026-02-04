BD 50/55 W Bp Classic

With two 14.5-gallon tanks and 20-inch working width, our battery-powered walk-behind scrubber BD 50/55 W Classic Bp achieves an area performance of 21,500 ft² per hour.

Our battery-powered walk-behind scrubber BD 50/55 W Classic Bp impresses with robust and long-lasting components such as the disc brush head and the squeegee (33.5-inch) made from high-quality aluminum 59 lb. brush contact pressure, 14.5-gallon tanks and 20-inch working width ensure top-class results on up to 21,500 ft² per hour maintenance cleaning, e.g., in public buildings, retail, the health sector or in industry. The very compact design, the comfortable four-wheel system, and the support from the integrated traction drive enable an excellent overview of the areas to be cleaned, very good maneuverability, and long, fatigue-free applications. This is why our building service contractors appreciate the user-friendly and versatile BD 50/55 W Classic Bp in daily cleaning applications.

Features and benefits
Floor scrubber BD 50/55 W Classic Bp: Traction drive with two castors
Traction drive with two castors
Very easy to transport. Increases the user-friendliness and reduces physical effort considerably. Ideal for long, fatigue-free applications.
Floor scrubber BD 50/55 W Classic Bp: Self-explanatory operation
Self-explanatory operation
Easy to start the machine. Reduces the training requirement and shortens familiarisation phases. Operating errors are almost ruled out thanks to the self-explanatory concept.
Floor scrubber BD 50/55 W Classic Bp: Curved squeegee as standard
Curved squeegee as standard
Minimises the risk of slipping on recently cleaned areas. Increases suction power and safety.
Ergonomic design
  • For operators of different heights.
  • Increases the operating comfort.
  • Enables higher productivity during cleaning applications.
Robust standard chassis
  • High quality prevents deformations.
Separate waste water tank system
  • Very easy cleaning.
  • Increases hygiene.
Fresh water cap with cleaning agent dosing unit
  • For convenient and accurate dosing of cleaning agents.
  • Lowers cleaning agent consumption and costs.
Practical Home Base
  • For carrying various accessory parts.
  • Utensils for manual cleaning are always within easy reach.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Brush working width (in) 20
Vacuum working width (in) 33.5
Fresh / waste water tank (gal) 14.5 / 14.5
Battery type maintenance-free
Battery (V/Ah) 24 / 100
Power supply for battery charger (V) 24
Brush speed (rpm) 180 - 180
Brush contact pressure (psi) 59
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 65.2
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 52.3 x 24 x 42.2

Equipment

  • Battery type: maintenance-free
Floor scrubber BD 50/55 W Classic Bp
Floor scrubber BD 50/55 W Classic Bp
Videos
Cleaning application
  • ReCa
  • Retail
  • Transport
  • Industry
  • Automotive
  • Offices
Accessories
Detergents
Find parts for BD 50/55 W Classic Bp

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.