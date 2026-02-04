BD 70/75 W Bp Classic
The battery-operated BD 70/75 W Bp Classic is our latest right-sized 28-inch disc walk-behind floor scrubber with a 20-gallon tank. Easy to operate and built for longevity.
The Kärcher BD 70/75 W Classic Bp is a cost-effective 28-inch walk-behind scrubber. Easy to operate controls allow for quick training and operation. Components exposed to intense wear are made of durable aluminum for longer life. The adjustable brush head provides 66-150 lbs. of down pressure. Available in both Wet and AGM battery options with shelf charger included. Both models are suitable for cleaning in industrial facilities, retail stores, municipalities, education, and cleaning buildings.
Features and benefits
Adjustable contact pressure
- High scrubbing power - also removes stubborn dirt.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Brush working width (in)
|28
|Vacuum working width (in)
|41
|Fresh / waste water tank (gal)
|19.8 / 19.8
|Battery (V)
|24
|Battery runtime (h)
|max. 4
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (lb)
|66 - 150
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|63 - 65
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|56.9 x 29.5 x 41.9
Accessories
- Squeegee, cranked shape
Equipment
- Powerful traction drive
Find parts for BD 70/75 W Bp Classic
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.
Additional Models
Part No.
9.841-466.0
Description
BD 70/75 W Bp Classic, 185 Ah wet batteries, shelf charger
Part No.
9.841-467.0
Description
BD 70/75 W Bp Classic, 190 Ah AGM batteries, shelf charger
Part No.
9.841-240.0
Description
BD 70/75 W Bp Classic, 24 Lithium, shelf charger