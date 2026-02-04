The Kärcher BD 70/75 W Classic Bp with Lithium battery is a cost-effective 28-inch walk-behind scrubber. Easy to operate controls allow for quick training and operation. Components exposed to intense wear are made of durable aluminum for longer life. The adjustable brush head provides 66-150 lbs. of down pressure. This model is suitable for cleaning in industrial facilities, retail stores, municipalities, education, and cleaning buildings.