BD 70/75 W Bp Classic + Li-Ion
Powered by Li-Ion, the BD 70/75 W Bp Classic walk-behind scrubber features an expansive 28-inch path, 20-gal solution/recovery tanks, and 150 lbs adjustable down pressure for all floors.
The Kärcher BD 70/75 W Classic Bp with Lithium battery is a cost-effective 28-inch walk-behind scrubber. Easy to operate controls allow for quick training and operation. Components exposed to intense wear are made of durable aluminum for longer life. The adjustable brush head provides 66-150 lbs. of down pressure. This model is suitable for cleaning in industrial facilities, retail stores, municipalities, education, and cleaning buildings.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Brush working width (in)
|28
|Vacuum working width (in)
|40.5
|Fresh / waste water tank (gal)
|19.8 / 19.8
|Battery (V/Ah)
|24 / 114
|Power supply for battery charger (V)
|24
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (psi)
|150
|Aisle turning width (in)
|61
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|63
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|57 x 30 x 42
