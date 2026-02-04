BD 70/75 W Bp Classic + Wet
The BD 70/75 W Classic Bp offers user-friendly cleaning. This scrubber boasts a 28-inch path, 20-gal tanks, 150 lbs adjustable down pressure for all floors, plus 185 Ah wet batteries.
The Kärcher BD 70/75 W Classic Bp is a cost-effective 28-inch walk-behind scrubber. Easy to operate controls allow for quick training and operation. Components exposed to intense wear are made of durable aluminum for longer life. The adjustable brush head provides 66-150 lbs. of down pressure. Included WET battery powered with shelf charger. Suitable for cleaning in industrial facilities, retail stores, municipalities, education, and cleaning buildings.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Brush working width (in)
|28
|Vacuum working width (in)
|41
|Fresh / waste water tank (gal)
|19.8 / 19.8
|Battery type
|wet
|Battery (V/Ah)
|6 / 185
|Battery runtime (h)
|max. 4
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|110 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (lb)
|66 - 150
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|63
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|57 x 30 x 42
Accessories
- Disc brush: 2 Piece(s)
- Battery
- Charger
- Squeegee, v-shaped
- Squeegee, cranked shape
Equipment
- Powerful traction drive
- Battery type: wet
