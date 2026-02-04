BD 70/75 W Bp Classic + Wet

The BD 70/75 W Classic Bp offers user-friendly cleaning. This scrubber boasts a 28-inch path, 20-gal tanks, 150 lbs adjustable down pressure for all floors, plus 185 Ah wet batteries.

The Kärcher BD 70/75 W Classic Bp is a cost-effective 28-inch walk-behind scrubber. Easy to operate controls allow for quick training and operation. Components exposed to intense wear are made of durable aluminum for longer life. The adjustable brush head provides 66-150 lbs. of down pressure. Included WET battery powered with shelf charger. Suitable for cleaning in industrial facilities, retail stores, municipalities, education, and cleaning buildings.

Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Brush working width (in) 28
Vacuum working width (in) 41
Fresh / waste water tank (gal) 19.8 / 19.8
Battery type wet
Battery (V/Ah) 6 / 185
Battery runtime (h) max. 4
Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz) 110 - 240 / 50 - 60
Brush speed (rpm) 180
Brush contact pressure (lb) 66 - 150
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 63
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 57 x 30 x 42

Accessories

  • Disc brush: 2 Piece(s)
  • Battery
  • Charger
  • Squeegee, v-shaped
  • Squeegee, cranked shape

Equipment

  • Powerful traction drive
  • Battery type: wet
