BD 80/100 W Bp Classic + AGM
A durable and user-friendly scrubber for all floors, the BD 80/100 W Classic Bp boasts a 32-inch path, 26-gal tanks, 200 lbs adjustable down pressure, and maintenance-free 285 Ah AGM batteries.
Our BD 80/100 W Bp Classic auto scrubber provides excellent site-lines, a simple operator-friendly design, and robust materials for an efficient cleaning performance. The BD 80/100 scrubber has a powerful traction drive, which helps effortless travel of inclines and easy maneuverability. Components, which are exposed to extreme stress in tough working conditions, such as squeegee and disc brush head, are made from solid die-cast aluminum. With 32-inch disc cleaning path, a 26-gallon tank and maximum cleaning speed of up to 3 mph, which can be continuously adjusted, the machine achieves area performances of up to 43,600 ft². In the case of very stubborn dirt or for decoating, the brush contact pressure can be increased at any time from 88 to 200 lbs. The simple operating concept with color-coded elements and the Home Base adapter for carrying manual cleaning equipment, provide the operator great comfort and flexibility.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Brush working width (in)
|32
|Vacuum working width (in)
|43
|Fresh / waste water tank (gal)
|26.4 / 26.4
|Theoretical working capacity (ft²/hr)
|43594
|Practical working capacity (ft²/hr)
|32695
|Battery type
|maintenance-free
|Battery (V)
|24
|Battery runtime (h)
|5
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|110 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (lb)
|88 - 200
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|63
|Color
|anthracite
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|59 x 33 x 42
Accessories
- Disc brush: 2 Piece(s)
- Battery
- Charger
- Triple nozzles
Equipment
- 2-tank system
Videos
Accessories
Detergents
Find parts for BD 80/100 W Bp Classic + AGM
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.