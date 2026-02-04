Featuring a floating main roller brush system for exceptional sweeping results, the battery powered KM 100/120 R Bp ride-on sweeper achieves a high productivity rate on one charge, while emitting zero emissions. The traction drive sweeper is perfect for larger cleaning tasks whether they are indoors or out. The side brush is retractable to prevent damage, and has an adjustable speed control for dusty areas to protect the user's health. The sweeper features a large (65 square feet) self-cleaning filter to handle very dusty applications, and a spacious 31.7-gallon debris container with hydraulic high dump functionality. Control elements are conveniently positioned and user-friendly, and the adjustable driver's seat provides excellent visibility. Maintenance is a breeze with easily accessible parts, and no tools are required to change the filter or roller brush. For added customization, the KM 100/120 R can be equipped with an optional protective roof or vacuum holder.