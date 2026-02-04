The KM 105/180 R Bp Classic is our new entry class Industrial sweeper for sweeping large amounts of dust and coarse dirt outdoors as well as heavily soiled indoor areas. This machine includes a robust steel frame and hydraulic traction drive in combination with other high-quality components. A reliable pocket filter system is integrated as standard, which is cleaned at frequent intervals via the automatic filter cleaning system. The KM 105/180 R Bp Classic is operated intuitively via levers, and includes easy-to-access components, making this a highly productive and user-friendly machine. It delivers excellent cleaning performance and is easy to service, making this ride-on sweeper a great addition to your cleaning operation.