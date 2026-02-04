KM 105/180 R Bp + AGM

Our AGM battery powered, fully hydraulic KM 105/180 R Bp Classic industrial sweeper is robust yet compact, and is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

The KM 105/180 R Bp Classic is our new entry class Industrial sweeper for sweeping large amounts of dust and coarse dirt outdoors as well as heavily soiled indoor areas. This machine includes a robust steel frame and hydraulic traction drive in combination with other high-quality components. A reliable pocket filter system is integrated as standard, which is cleaned at frequent intervals via the automatic filter cleaning system. The KM 105/180 R Bp Classic is operated intuitively via levers, and includes easy-to-access components, making this a highly productive and user-friendly machine. It delivers excellent cleaning performance and is easy to service, making this ride-on sweeper a great addition to your cleaning operation.

Specifications

Technical data

Working width (in) 30.7
Working width with 1 side brush (in) 41
Drive (V) 36
Area performance (ft²/hr) 54250
Waste container (gal) 47
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 73 / 42 / 55

Accessories

  • pocket filter

Equipment

  • Adjustable roller brush
  • Indoor applications
  • Outdoor applications
  • Interior cleaning heads
