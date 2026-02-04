The robust, fully hydraulic, emission-free, battery powered KM 130/300 R Bp industrial sweeper is suitable for extreme cleaning jobs. Thanks to the dustpan principle, fine sweepings and coarse dirt are vacuumed. The roller brush automatically adjusts to uneven surfaces and the innovative sweeping system reduces wear and tear to a minimum. The main roller brush can be easily changed without tools. The waste container automatically closes during transport. Two horizontally installed flat pleated filters ensure clean air under heavy dust conditions. Filter cleaning can be done with the push of a button using a highly effective dual scraper. The filter is optimally accessible and can be easily changed without the need for tools. The motor is also easy to access. The basic functions can be conveniently selected with a control thanks to the EASY Operation Concept.