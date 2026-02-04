KM 170/600 R D Classic
Diesel-powered, fully hydraulic KM 170/600 R D Classic industrial ride-on floor sweeper with four-wheel rear steering. For use in dirt-intensive industrial applications.
The KM 170/600 R D Classic is a diesel-powered, fully hydraulic industrial ride-on sweeper with four-wheel drive and is engineered for heavy-duty jobs in the building materials and metal-working industries, foundries, construction sites and other dirt-intensive sectors. Its direct throw sweeping and main floating brush provide excellent cleaning results of rough swept materials and large amounts of fine dust. Two horizontally installed flat pleated filters not only ensure clean air under heavy dust conditions but are also automatically cleaned every 10 minutes. This sweeper is robust, easy to maintain, intuitive for operators, and it complies with the new EU Stage V and EPA Tier 4 final emission standards - making it a powerful force for industrial cleaning.
Features and benefits
Direct Throw Principle (ie. dustpan)
Specifications
Technical data
|Working width (in)
|53.1
|Working width with 1 side brush (in)
|66.9
|Drive (kW)
|18.5
|Area performance (m²/h)
|23800
|Waste container (gal)
|156
|Filter area (ft²)
|129
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|3,743.4
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|3,743.4
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|108 / 75 / 87.1
Accessories
- pocket filter
- Pneumatic wheels
Equipment
- Adjustable roller brush
- Outdoor applications
- Adjustable suction power
Videos
Accessories
Find parts for KM 170/600 R D Classic
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.