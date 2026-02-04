The KM 170/600 R D Classic is a diesel-powered, fully hydraulic industrial ride-on sweeper with four-wheel drive and is engineered for heavy-duty jobs in the building materials and metal-working industries, foundries, construction sites and other dirt-intensive sectors. Its direct throw sweeping and main floating brush provide excellent cleaning results of rough swept materials and large amounts of fine dust. Two horizontally installed flat pleated filters not only ensure clean air under heavy dust conditions but are also automatically cleaned every 10 minutes. This sweeper is robust, easy to maintain, intuitive for operators, and it complies with the new EU Stage V and EPA Tier 4 final emission standards - making it a powerful force for industrial cleaning.