The KM 85/50 R Bp is a ride-on floor sweeper boasting easy operation in a compact, agile design, and is available with either AGM or wet batteries.

The KM 85/50 R Bp is a battery powered ride-on sweeper perfect for confined and congested areas. Its compact design and high maneuverability make cleaning faster than ever in confined spaces, narrow corridors and around sharp corners. The KM 85/50 R Bp is extremely easy to operate and maintain, and boasts impressive area performance outdoors, making it a versatile and efficient entry-level choice for ride-on sweepers.

Specifications

Technical data

Drive – power (V) 24
Max. area performance (ft²/hr) 54900
Working width (in) 24.2
Working width with 1 side brush (in) 33.5
Working width with 2 side brushes (in) 41.3
Battery capacity (Ah) 100
Battery voltage (V) 12
Battery runtime (h) 2.5
Waste container (gal) 13.2
Operating speed (mph) 3.7
Filter area (ft²) 22.6
Weight, ready to operate (lb) 555
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 50 x 35 x 46

Equipment

  • Floating main roller brush
  • Interior cleaning heads
  • Direct Throw Principle (ie. dustpan)
  • Powerful traction drive
  • Outdoor applications
  • Indoor applications
Vacuum sweeper KM 85/50 R Bp + AGM
Additional Models

Part No.

9.841-453.0

Description

KM 85/50 R Bp Wet, 1 side broom, shelf charger

Part No.

9.841-454.0

Description

KM 85/50 R Bp AGM, 1 side broom, shelf charger