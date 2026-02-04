KM 85/50 R Bp
The KM 85/50 R Bp is a ride-on floor sweeper boasting easy operation in a compact, agile design, and is available with either AGM or wet batteries.
The KM 85/50 R Bp is a battery powered ride-on sweeper perfect for confined and congested areas. Its compact design and high maneuverability make cleaning faster than ever in confined spaces, narrow corridors and around sharp corners. The KM 85/50 R Bp is extremely easy to operate and maintain, and boasts impressive area performance outdoors, making it a versatile and efficient entry-level choice for ride-on sweepers.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive – power (V)
|24
|Max. area performance (ft²/hr)
|54900
|Working width (in)
|24.2
|Working width with 1 side brush (in)
|33.5
|Working width with 2 side brushes (in)
|41.3
|Battery capacity (Ah)
|100
|Battery voltage (V)
|12
|Battery runtime (h)
|2.5
|Waste container (gal)
|13.2
|Operating speed (mph)
|3.7
|Filter area (ft²)
|22.6
|Weight, ready to operate (lb)
|555
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|50 x 35 x 46
Equipment
- Floating main roller brush
- Interior cleaning heads
- Direct Throw Principle (ie. dustpan)
- Powerful traction drive
- Outdoor applications
- Indoor applications
Additional Models
Part No.
9.841-453.0
Description
KM 85/50 R Bp Wet, 1 side broom, shelf charger
Part No.
9.841-454.0
Description
KM 85/50 R Bp AGM, 1 side broom, shelf charger