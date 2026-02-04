In just one round of vacuuming, our battery-powered CVS 65/1 Bp Pack carpet sweeper shows its strengths, impressing users with cleaning results comparable to those of an upright brush-type vacuum cleaner. The powerful 36 V lithium-ion battery allows up to 60 minutes of continuous operation and cleaning of around 19,375 square feet of carpet on a single charge. The efficient, two-step filter system comprising of a pre-filter and a PTFE-coated flat pleated filter for dust classes L and M ensures dust-free working, while its low operating noise of just 56 dB(A) also allows for use in noise-sensitive areas. The main sweeper roller on the carpet sweeper can be precisely adjusted to the type of carpet in question. This reduces wear on the rollers, effectively prevents damage to the carpet, and makes it possible to clean almost every kind of carpet. A battery and battery charger are included onboard as standard, as well as a side brush for cleaning corners and edges together with large wheels for easy transport.