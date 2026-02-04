KM 70/20 C 2SB
Optimum cleaning results inside and out, the KM 70/20 C 2SB manual sweeper with 2 side brushes ensures extensive area performance and virtually dust-free sweeping.
The KM 70/20 C 2SB manual sweeper makes cleaning surfaces effortless and virtually dust-free thanks to the filter, sweeping roller and 2 side brushes - whether indoors or outside. The area performance is 7 times higher than with a broom. The sweeping roller can be adjusted in 6 steps and, in combination with the variable side brushes, achieves an optimal cleaning result on different surfaces. A height-adjustable push handle provides ergonomic operation for the intended user. The Home Base system allows for carrying additional items such as a waste can or optional litter picker, to dispose of dust, dirt, debris and trash in one step. When the work is done, the KM 70/20 C 2SB can be stored in a space-saving manner in its parking position.
Features and benefits
Continuously adjustable roller brush and side brushes
Dust filter
- The filter system is easily accessible for quick and easy replacement.
Large dirt container
- Ergonomic container grip for easy handling and emptying.
Adjustable push handle
- Excellent ergonomics due to triple adjustment option
- Foldable for space-saving parking.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|manual
|Color
|anthracite
|Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb)
|48.5
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|60.7
Accessories
- Fine dust filter
Equipment
- Manual sweep drive
- Adjustable roller brush
- Fold-down push handle
- Direct Throw Principle (ie. dustpan)
- Outdoor applications
- Indoor applications
