HD Compact Class Pressure Washer - HD 4/8 X Classic
Compact HD 4/8 X Classic pressure washer with automatic pressure relief and integrated hose reel. Highly ergonomic and mobile thanks to a retractable pull handle and robust wheels.
Ergonomic, mobile, powerful and compact: The HD 4/8 X Classic pressure washer impresses with its durable and reliable components such as the 3-piston axial pump and an induction motor, as well as its compact and robust design. The automatic pressure relief system effectively protects the hydraulic components, ensuring a long lifetime with very low repair and maintenance costs. The reduced trigger pull on the gun allows for long, fatigue-free periods of work. The ergonomic and user-friendly HD 4/8 X Classic is extremely easy to use and, thanks to its integrated hose reel and retractable pull handle, ensures a high degree of user comfort. With a working pressure of 1150 PSI, a water volume of 1.7 GPM, and stable wheels for easy transportation and high mobility at the site of use, the HD 4/8 X Classic high pressure cleaner is suitable for diverse applications, such as in the building industry, construction, or occasional vehicle cleaning.
Features and benefits
Outstanding mobility
Perfect ergonomics
Compact design
Specifications
Technical data
|Phase (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|60
|Flow rate (gal/min)
|1.7
|Operating pressure (psi)
|1150
|Color
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|18.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|22.1
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|335 x 320 x 845
Accessories
Detergents
Find parts for HD 4/8 X Classic
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.
⚠️WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Lead and Diisononyl Phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.