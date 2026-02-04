Ergonomic, mobile, powerful and compact: The HD 4/8 X Classic pressure washer impresses with its durable and reliable components such as the 3-piston axial pump and an induction motor, as well as its compact and robust design. The automatic pressure relief system effectively protects the hydraulic components, ensuring a long lifetime with very low repair and maintenance costs. The reduced trigger pull on the gun allows for long, fatigue-free periods of work. The ergonomic and user-friendly HD 4/8 X Classic is extremely easy to use and, thanks to its integrated hose reel and retractable pull handle, ensures a high degree of user comfort. With a working pressure of 1150 PSI, a water volume of 1.7 GPM, and stable wheels for easy transportation and high mobility at the site of use, the HD 4/8 X Classic high pressure cleaner is suitable for diverse applications, such as in the building industry, construction, or occasional vehicle cleaning.