HD Cabinet Pressure Washer - HD 3.9/20 ST Eh B

These electric powered cold water pressure washer cabinets accept pre-heated water up to 145°F, delivering cleaning power of 2000 PSI at 3.9 GPM.

The Kärcher HD Cabinet accepts pre-heated water up to 145°F. These cold water pressure washers provide industrial strength throughout, including a belt-drive Kärcher crankcase pump with a 7-year warranty, industrial motor, and magnetic starter for operator safety. All models are ETL certified to CSA safety standards. This HD Cabinet delivers cleaning power of 2000 PSI at 3.9 GPM.

Specifications

Technical data

Flow rate (gal/min) 3.9
Pressure (psi) 2000
Phase (Ph) 3
Voltage (V) 208
Cartridge filter PES (Hz) 60
Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb) 265
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 265
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 31 x 21 x 16
HD Cabinet Series Specifications

Model

HD 2.8/10 ST Ed B

Part No.

1.106-603.0

GPM

2.8

PSI

1000

HP

2

Electrical

120V / 1ph

Amps

20

Model

HD 3.9/20 ST Ea B

Part No.

1.106-604.0

GPM

3.9

PSI

2000

HP

6

Electrical

230V / 1ph

Amps

29

Model

HD 3.9/20 ST Ec B

Part No.

1.106-605.0

GPM

3.9

PSI

2000

HP

6

Electrical

460V / 3ph

Amps

11

Model

HD 3.9/20 ST Eh B

Part No.

1.106-606.0

GPM

3.9

PSI

2000

HP

6

Electrical

208V / 3ph

Amps

16

Model

HD 3.5/30 ST Ea B

Part No.

1.106-607.0

GPM

3.5

PSI

3000

HP

7.5

Electrical

230V / 1ph

Amps

36

Model

HD 3.5/30 ST Ec B

Part No.

1.106-608.0

GPM

3.5

PSI

3000

HP

7.5

Electrical

460V / 3ph

Amps

11

Model

HD 5.6/25 ST Ec B

Part No.

1.106-609.0

GPM

5.6

PSI

2500

HP

10

Electrical

460V / 3ph

Amps

13.5

⚠️WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Lead and Diisononyl Phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.