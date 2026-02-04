HD Cabinet Pressure Washer - HD 3.5/30 ST Ec B
These electric powered cold water pressure washer cabinets accept pre-heated water up to 145°F, delivering cleaning power of 3000 PSI at 3.5 GPM.
The Kärcher HD Cabinet accepts pre-heated water up to 145°F. These cold water pressure washers provide industrial strength throughout, including a belt-drive Kärcher crankcase pump with a 7-year warranty, industrial motor, and magnetic starter for operator safety. All models are ETL certified to CSA safety standards. This HD Cabinet delivers cleaning power of 3000 PSI at 3.5 GPM.
Specifications
Technical data
|Flow rate (gal/min)
|3.5
|Pressure (psi)
|3000
|Phase (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|460
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|60
|Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb)
|270
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|270
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|31 x 21 x 16
HD Cabinet Series Specifications
Model
Part No.
1.106-603.0
GPM
2.8
PSI
1000
HP
2
Electrical
120V / 1ph
Amps
20
Model
Part No.
1.106-604.0
GPM
3.9
PSI
2000
HP
6
Electrical
230V / 1ph
Amps
29
Model
Part No.
1.106-605.0
GPM
3.9
PSI
2000
HP
6
Electrical
460V / 3ph
Amps
11
Model
Part No.
1.106-606.0
GPM
3.9
PSI
2000
HP
6
Electrical
208V / 3ph
Amps
16
Model
Part No.
1.106-607.0
GPM
3.5
PSI
3000
HP
7.5
Electrical
230V / 1ph
Amps
36
Model
HD 3.5/30 ST Ec B
Part No.
1.106-608.0
GPM
3.5
PSI
3000
HP
7.5
Electrical
460V / 3ph
Amps
11
Model
Part No.
1.106-609.0
GPM
5.6
PSI
2500
HP
10
Electrical
460V / 3ph
Amps
13.5
⚠️WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Lead and Diisononyl Phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.