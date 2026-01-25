HD PB Cart Series Pressure Washer - HD 3.0/40 PB
This Karcher belt drive cold water pressure washer with a Honda GX engine and 7-year Karcher pump delivers reliable commercial cleaning power. *Not available for sale in California.
This cold water commercial pressure washer is designed with a powder coated steel chassis, chrome handles and frame, flat-free tires and a 7-year industrial Karcher crankcase pump. The cast iron belt pulley system and reliable Honda GX engine delivers cleaning volume up to 3.0 GPM. ETL certified to UL-1776 safety standards.
Specifications
Technical data
|Flow rate (gal/min)
|3
|Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb)
|250
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|45 x 26 x 24
⚠️WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Lead and Diisononyl Phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.