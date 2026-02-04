HD Gas Series Pressure Washer - HD 3.5/35 GB
The HD 3.5/35 GB pressure washer features a Vanguard 300 engine with a belt-drive pump. Corrosion-resistant and lightweight, it runs up to 3.5 GPM and 3500 PSI.
The HD 3.5/35 GB cold water gas pressure washer is powered by a commercial-grade Vanguard 300 engine and a belt-drive pump. As part of the HD Series Gas pressure washer lineup, this machine features a corrosion-resistant aluminum frame and comes standard with flat-free tires, making it lightweight and easy to maneuver around a jobsite no matter the terrain. For added protection, the pump features a bypass loop and is backed by a 7-year warranty on the oil end of the pump, providing you with additional peace of mind. This cold water pressure washer operates at up to 3.5 GPM and up to 3500 PSI. The HD 3.5/35 GB can be utilized as a cart or converted to a skid (optional kit sold separately) for maximum cleaning versatility and durability. All machines in the HD Series Gas lineup are ETL certified to meet UL's rigid safety standards. The simple design of the HD Series Gas helps get the job done quickly and without hassle.
Specifications
Technical data
|Pressure (psi)
|3500
|Flow rate (gal/min)
|3.3
|Drive type
|Petrol
|Drive
|belt
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|156
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|156
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|45 x 28 x 29
HD Gas Series Specifications
Model
HD 3.5/35 G
Part No.
1.107-421.0
GPM
3.5
PSI
3500
Drive
Direct
Start
Recoil
Pump
Crankcase
Engine
Vanguard 300
CC
270
Model
HD 4.0/40 G
Part No.
1.107-429.0
GPM
4.0
PSI
4000
Drive
Direct
Start
Recoil
Pump
Crankcase
Engine
Vanguard 400
CC
389
Model
HD 3.5/35 GB
Part No.
1.107-422.0
GPM
3.5
PSI
3500
Drive
Belt
Start
Recoil
Pump
Crankcase
Engine
Vanguard 300
CC
270
Model
HD 4.0/40 GB
Part No.
1.107-430.0
GPM
4.0
PSI
4000
Drive
Belt
Start
Recoil
Pump
Crankcase
Engine
Vanguard 400
CC
389
Model
HD 5.0/30 GB
Part No.
1.107-446.0
GPM
5.0
PSI
3000
Drive
Belt
Start
Recoil
Pump
Crankcase
Engine
Vanguard 400
CC
389
Model
HD 5.0/30 GeB
Part No.
9.808-389.0
GPM
5.0
PSI
3000
Drive
Belt
Start
Electric
Pump
KM4035R.3
Engine
Vanguard 400
CC
408
⚠️WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Lead and Diisononyl Phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.