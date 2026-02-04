HD Gas Series Pressure Washer - HD 3.5/35 GB

The HD 3.5/35 GB pressure washer features a Vanguard 300 engine with a belt-drive pump. Corrosion-resistant and lightweight, it runs up to 3.5 GPM and 3500 PSI.

The HD 3.5/35 GB cold water gas pressure washer is powered by a commercial-grade Vanguard 300 engine and a belt-drive pump. As part of the HD Series Gas pressure washer lineup, this machine features a corrosion-resistant aluminum frame and comes standard with flat-free tires, making it lightweight and easy to maneuver around a jobsite no matter the terrain. For added protection, the pump features a bypass loop and is backed by a 7-year warranty on the oil end of the pump, providing you with additional peace of mind. This cold water pressure washer operates at up to 3.5 GPM and up to 3500 PSI. The HD 3.5/35 GB can be utilized as a cart or converted to a skid (optional kit sold separately) for maximum cleaning versatility and durability. All machines in the HD Series Gas lineup are ETL certified to meet UL's rigid safety standards. The simple design of the HD Series Gas helps get the job done quickly and without hassle.

Specifications

Technical data

Pressure (psi) 3500
Flow rate (gal/min) 3.3
Drive type Petrol
Drive belt
Weight without accessories (lb) 156
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 156
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 45 x 28 x 29
Pressure washer HD 3.5/35 GB
Accessories
Detergents
HD Gas Series Specifications

Model

HD 3.5/35 G

Part No.

1.107-421.0

GPM

3.5

PSI

3500

Drive

Direct

Start

Recoil

Pump

Crankcase

Engine

Vanguard 300

CC

270

Model

HD 4.0/40 G

Part No.

1.107-429.0

GPM

4.0

PSI

4000

Drive

Direct

Start

Recoil

Pump

Crankcase

Engine

Vanguard 400

CC

389

Model

HD 3.5/35 GB

Part No.

1.107-422.0

GPM

3.5

PSI

3500

Drive

Belt

Start

Recoil

Pump

Crankcase

Engine

Vanguard 300

CC

270

Model

HD 4.0/40 GB

Part No.

1.107-430.0

GPM

4.0

PSI

4000

Drive

Belt

Start

Recoil

Pump

Crankcase

Engine

Vanguard 400

CC

389

Model

HD 5.0/30 GB

Part No.

1.107-446.0

GPM

5.0

PSI

3000

Drive

Belt

Start

Recoil

Pump

Crankcase

Engine

Vanguard 400

CC

389

Model

HD 5.0/30 GeB

Part No.

9.808-389.0

GPM

5.0

PSI

3000

Drive

Belt

Start

Electric

Pump

KM4035R.3

Engine

Vanguard 400

CC

408

⚠️WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Lead and Diisononyl Phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.