The HD 4.0/40 G cold water gas pressure washer is powered by a commercial-grade Vanguard 400 engine and a direct-drive pump. As part of the HD Series Gas pressure washer lineup, this machine features a corrosion-resistant aluminum frame and comes standard with flat-free tires, making it lightweight and easy to maneuver around a jobsite no matter the terrain. For added protection, the pump features a bypass loop and is backed by a 7-year warranty on the oil end of the pump, providing you with additional peace of mind. This cold water pressure washer operates at up to 4.0 GPM and up to 4000 PSI. The HD 4.0/40 G can be utilized as a cart or converted to a skid (optional kit sold separately) for maximum cleaning versatility and durability. All machines in the HD Series Gas lineup are ETL certified to meet UL's rigid safety standards. The simple design of the HD Series Gas helps get the job done quickly and without hassle.