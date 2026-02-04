HD PB/PeB Cage Series Pressure Washer - HD 4.0/50 PeB Cage
This roll cage design is the most powerful cold water pressure washer in the Kärcher lineup. It's ready to roll with power to go!
This Kärcher roll cage model is the most powerful unit in our cold water line, with cleaning power of up to 5,000 PSI. Protected by a rugged powder coated roll cage built of 1-1/4” steel, this cage unit features a powerful Honda engine, tri-plunger oil bath 7-year Kärcher pumps, 13-inch flat-free tires, and an extra rugged belt-drive assembly with notched V belts and cast iron pulleys. All single- and double-axle models are ETL safety certified.
Specifications
Technical data
|Flow rate (gal/min)
|4
|Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb)
|495
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|42 x 26 x 30
Accessories
Detergents
⚠️WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Lead and Diisononyl Phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.