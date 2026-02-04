This Kärcher roll cage model is the most powerful unit in our cold water line, with cleaning power of up to 5,000 PSI. Protected by a rugged powder coated roll cage built of 1-1/4” steel, this cage unit features a powerful Honda engine, tri-plunger oil bath 7-year Kärcher pumps, 13-inch flat-free tires, and an extra rugged belt-drive assembly with notched V belts and cast iron pulleys. All single- and double-axle models are ETL safety certified.