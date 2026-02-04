HD PB Cart Series Pressure Washer - HD 3.0/30 PB
This Kärcher belt-drive commercial pressure washer with a Honda GX engine and 7-year Kärcher pump delivers reliable cold water cleaning power. *Not available for sale in California.
This cold water commercial pressure washer is designed with a powder coated steel chassis, chrome handles and frame, flat-free tires and a 7-year industrial Kärcher crankcase pump. The cast iron belt pulley system and reliable Honda GX engine delivers cleaning volume up to 3.0 GPM. ETL certified to UL-1776 safety standards.
HD PB Cart Series Specifications
Model
HD 3.0/30 PB
Part No.
1.575-152.0
GPM
3.0
PSI
3000
CC
270
Engine
Honda GX270
Pump
Kärcher KB
Ship Weight (lbs.)
225
Model
HD 3.7/35 PB
Part No.
1.575-154.0
GPM
3.7
PSI
3500
CC
389
Engine
Honda GX390
Pump
Kärcher KM
Ship Weight (lbs.)
250
Model
HD 3.0/40 PB
Part No.
1.575-155.0
GPM
3.0
PSI
4000
CC
389
Engine
Honda GX390
Pump
Kärcher KM
Ship Weight (lbs.)
250
