HD PB Cart Series Pressure Washer - HD 3.0/30 PB

This Kärcher belt-drive commercial pressure washer with a Honda GX engine and 7-year Kärcher pump delivers reliable cold water cleaning power. *Not available for sale in California.

This cold water commercial pressure washer is designed with a powder coated steel chassis, chrome handles and frame, flat-free tires and a 7-year industrial Kärcher crankcase pump. The cast iron belt pulley system and reliable Honda GX engine delivers cleaning volume up to 3.0 GPM. ETL certified to UL-1776 safety standards.

Specifications

Technical data

Flow rate (gal/min) 3
Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb) 225
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 45 x 26 x 24
HD PB Cart Series Specifications

Model

HD 3.0/30 PB

Part No.

1.575-152.0

GPM

3.0

PSI

3000

CC

270

Engine

Honda GX270

Pump

Kärcher KB

Ship Weight (lbs.)

225

Model

HD 3.7/35 PB

Part No.

1.575-154.0

GPM

3.7

PSI

3500

CC

389

Engine

Honda GX390

Pump

Kärcher KM

Ship Weight (lbs.)

250

Model

HD 3.0/40 PB

Part No.

1.575-155.0

GPM

3.0

PSI

4000

CC

389

Engine

Honda GX390

Pump

Kärcher KM

Ship Weight (lbs.)

250

⚠️WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Lead and Diisononyl Phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.