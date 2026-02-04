HD PB/PeB Cage Series Pressure Washer - HD 4.0/40 PB Cage

This roll cage design is the most powerful cold water pressure washer in the Kärcher lineup. It's ready to roll with power to go!

This Kärcher roll cage model is the most powerful unit in our cold water line, with cleaning power of up to 4,000 PSI. Protected by a rugged powder coated roll cage built of 1-1/4” steel, this cage unit features a powerful Vanguard engine, tri-plunger oil bath 7-year Karcher pumps, 13-inch flat-free tires, and an extra rugged belt-drive assembly with notched V belts and cast iron pulleys.  All single- and double-axle models are ETL safety certified.

Specifications

Technical data

Flow rate (gal/min) 4
Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb) 470
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 42 x 26 x 30
Additional Models

Model

HD 3.4/30 D Cage

Part No.

1.107-373.0

GPM

3.4

PSI

3000

CC

442

Engine

Kohler KD440

Pump

LM3540R.3

Ship Weight (lbs.)

195

Model

HD 4.0/40 PB Cage

Part No.

1.575-207.0

GPM

4

PSI

4000

CC

479

Engine

Vanguard 16

Pump

Kärcher KT

Ship Weight (lbs.)

470

Model

HD 4.0/50 PeB Cage

Part No.

1.575-200.0

GPM

4

PSI

5000

CC

688

Engine

Honda GX630

Pump

Kärcher KX

Ship Weight (lbs.)

495

Model

HD 4.5/50 PeB Cage

Part No.

1.575-201.0

GPM

4.5

PSI

5000

CC

688

Engine

Honda GX690

Pump

Kärcher KX

Ship Weight (lbs.)

500

⚠️WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Lead and Diisononyl Phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.