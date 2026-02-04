HD PB/PeB Cage Series Pressure Washer - HD 4.0/40 PB Cage
This roll cage design is the most powerful cold water pressure washer in the Kärcher lineup. It's ready to roll with power to go!
This Kärcher roll cage model is the most powerful unit in our cold water line, with cleaning power of up to 4,000 PSI. Protected by a rugged powder coated roll cage built of 1-1/4” steel, this cage unit features a powerful Vanguard engine, tri-plunger oil bath 7-year Karcher pumps, 13-inch flat-free tires, and an extra rugged belt-drive assembly with notched V belts and cast iron pulleys. All single- and double-axle models are ETL safety certified.
Specifications
Technical data
|Flow rate (gal/min)
|4
|Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb)
|470
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|42 x 26 x 30
Additional Models
Model
HD 3.4/30 D Cage
Part No.
1.107-373.0
GPM
3.4
PSI
3000
CC
442
Engine
Kohler KD440
Pump
LM3540R.3
Ship Weight (lbs.)
195
Model
HD 4.0/40 PB Cage
Part No.
1.575-207.0
GPM
4
PSI
4000
CC
479
Engine
Vanguard 16
Pump
Kärcher KT
Ship Weight (lbs.)
470
Model
HD 4.0/50 PeB Cage
Part No.
1.575-200.0
GPM
4
PSI
5000
CC
688
Engine
Honda GX630
Pump
Kärcher KX
Ship Weight (lbs.)
495
Model
HD 4.5/50 PeB Cage
Part No.
1.575-201.0
GPM
4.5
PSI
5000
CC
688
Engine
Honda GX690
Pump
Kärcher KX
Ship Weight (lbs.)
500
⚠️WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Lead and Diisononyl Phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.