Jarvis Surface Cleaner / Pressure Washer - SCW 2.4/25 G

Configured for surface cleaning. All-in-one cold water, gas-powered, surface cleaner pressure washer.

*image shown does not depict 10' high-pressure hose.

One-step solution. The Jarvis Series SCW 2.4/25 G is a complete solution for quick, streak-free cleaning of business entrances, parking lots, tennis courts, pool decks and sidewalks. This easy to use cold water surface cleaner pressure washer is an all-in-one unit with the pump and Honda® GX engine attached to the surface cleaner, and it is designed to attack the superficial dirt sweeping alone does not get. The Jarvis series surface cleaner pressure washer is perfect for all operators - simple on/off operation, flat-free tires, and a folding handle for easy transport and storage.

Specifications

Technical data

Flow rate (gal/min) 2.4
Operating pressure (psi) 2500
Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb) 114.6
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 114.6
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 44 x 28 x 34
Find parts for Jarvis SCW 2.4/25 G

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.

Jarvis Series Specifications

Model

SCW 2.4/25 G

Part No.

1.107-380.0

Cleaning Width (in)

21

GPM

2.4

PSI

2500

Engine

Honda GX 200

CC

200

Hose (ft)

10

Pump

KPP2535G

Drive

Direct

Model

SCW 4.0/40 G

Part No.

1.107-437.0

Cleaning Width (in)

28

GPM

4.0

PSI

4000

Engine

Kärcher

CC

408

Hose (ft)

50

Pump

KS4040G.3

Drive

Direct

⚠️WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Lead and Diisononyl Phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.