Jarvis Surface Cleaner / Pressure Washer - SCW 2.4/25 G
Configured for surface cleaning. All-in-one cold water, gas-powered, surface cleaner pressure washer.
*image shown does not depict 10' high-pressure hose.
One-step solution. The Jarvis Series SCW 2.4/25 G is a complete solution for quick, streak-free cleaning of business entrances, parking lots, tennis courts, pool decks and sidewalks. This easy to use cold water surface cleaner pressure washer is an all-in-one unit with the pump and Honda® GX engine attached to the surface cleaner, and it is designed to attack the superficial dirt sweeping alone does not get. The Jarvis series surface cleaner pressure washer is perfect for all operators - simple on/off operation, flat-free tires, and a folding handle for easy transport and storage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Flow rate (gal/min)
|2.4
|Operating pressure (psi)
|2500
|Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb)
|114.6
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|114.6
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|44 x 28 x 34
Find parts for Jarvis SCW 2.4/25 G
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.
Jarvis Series Specifications
Model
SCW 2.4/25 G
Part No.
1.107-380.0
Cleaning Width (in)
21
GPM
2.4
PSI
2500
Engine
Honda GX 200
CC
200
Hose (ft)
10
Pump
KPP2535G
Drive
Direct
Model
SCW 4.0/40 G
Part No.
1.107-437.0
Cleaning Width (in)
28
GPM
4.0
PSI
4000
Engine
Kärcher
CC
408
Hose (ft)
50
Pump
KS4040G.3
Drive
Direct
⚠️WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Lead and Diisononyl Phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.