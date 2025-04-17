Commercial Pressure Washers

Kärcher's industrial cold water pressure washers are designed to save you money without sacrificing cleaning power. Select from our electric-powered machines, gas or diesel-powered models, or our newest battery-powered CleanWave cold water pressure washer.

Gas Pressure Washers

View our lineup of high-quality cold water gas pressure washers.

Electric Pressure Washers

View our lineup of high-quality electric cold water pressure washers.

Explore Our Line of Hot Water Pressure Washers

Hot water pressure washers cut through grease, oil, and grime fast—ideal for heavy-duty cleaning jobs.

Clean Smart With the Right Tools.

Get the most out of your cold water pressure washer. Find the perfect detergents and accessories to optimize your cleaning.

EASY!Force pressure washer gun sits next to the words Pressure Washer Accessories.

Pressure Washer Accessories

With Kärcher original accessories, you can optimize the power and extend the areas of use of your cleaning machines.

Discover Accessories
A 5-gallon bucket of Kärcher brand detergent sits next to the words Pressure Washer Detergents.

Pressure Washer Detergents

Kärcher cleaning machines, combined with specially formulated cleaning detergents, deliver outstanding performance.

Discover Detergents