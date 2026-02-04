HDS Cabinet Pressure Washer - HDS 4.0/20 E Ef
This hot water pressure washer is quiet, clean and user friendly, making it a great solution for indoor cleaning needs.
This Kärcher all-electric hot water pressure washer utilizes hot-water tank technology to deliver hot water on demand - ideal for indoor cleaning. Water is heated by flowing through a coil inside an 80-gallon water tank. Nine 4500 W heating elements generate 138,000 BTU to produce hot water of up to 180°F. This model is ETL certified.
Specifications
Technical data
|Flow rate (gal/min)
|3.5
|Operating pressure (psi)
|3000
|Power (hp)
|5
|Phase (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|575
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|60
|Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb)
|619.5
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|619.5
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|34 x 25 x 52
⚠️WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Lead and Diisononyl Phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.