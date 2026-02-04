Premium Mojave Series Pressure Washer - HDS 5.0/30-4 Eh/Eb
Crush the toughest dirt. Higher cleaning performance with the electric-powered and diesel-heated Mojave hot water pressure washer.
The Kärcher Mojave series is the perfect all-around machine for a variety of applications such as agriculture, automotive, and transportation. The Mojave delivers the highest performance for best cleaning results - all combined in a robust package. Innovative features engineered with high quality components make for a product able to withstand harsh working conditions.
Specifications
Technical data
|Flow rate (gal/min)
|5
|Operating pressure (psi)
|3000
|Power (A)
|34
|Phase (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|208 / 230
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|60
|Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb)
|381.4
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|381.4
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|50 x 40 x 50
Accessories
⚠️WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Lead and Diisononyl Phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.