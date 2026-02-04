HDS Cabinet Pressure Washer - HDS 4.0/20 E Ec

This hot water pressure washer is quiet, clean and user friendly, making it a great solution for indoor cleaning needs.

This Kärcher all-electric hot water pressure washer utilizes hot-water tank technology to deliver hot water on demand - ideal for indoor cleaning. Water is heated by flowing through a coil inside an 80-gallon water tank. Nine 4500 W heating elements generate 138,000 BTU to produce hot water of up to 180°F. This model is ETL certified.

Specifications

Technical data

Flow rate (gal/min) 4.2
Operating pressure (psi) 2000
Power (hp) 6.2
Connected load (A) 55
Phase (Ph) 3
Voltage (V) 460
Cartridge filter PES (Hz) 60
Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb) 640
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 32 x 24 x 52
Additional Models

Model

HDS 4.0/20 E Ec

Part No.

1.109-075.0

GPM

4.2

PSI

2000

HP

6.2

Electrical

460V / 3ph

Amps

55

Pump

Kärcher KM

Model

HDS 4.0/30 E Ec

Part No.

1.109-076.0

GPM

3.5

PSI

3000

HP

7.5

Electrical

460V / 3ph

Amps

59

Pump

Kärcher KM

Model

HDS 4.0/20 E Ef

Part No.

1.109-956.0

GPM

3.5

PSI

2000

HP

5

Electrical

575V / 3ph

Amps

46

Pump

Kärcher KM

Model

HDS 4.0/30 E Ef

Part No.

1.109-957.0

GPM

3.5

PSI

3000

HP

7.5

Electrical

575V / 3ph

Amps

49

Pump

Kärcher KM

⚠️WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Lead and Diisononyl Phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.