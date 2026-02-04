HDS VHP Series Pressure Washer - HDS VHP3-20024A
Heavy-duty pressure washer able to clean both indoors and out. Available in 120V or 230V configurations, its pneumatic tires allow you to deliver cleaning power wherever the job takes you.
Looking for a heavy-duty pressure washer that can handle the dirt and grime indoors and out? Then the versatile HDS VHP is the right machine for the task. Available in both 120V and 230V configurations, this hot water pressure washer features cleaning power up to 2.5 GPM and 2000 PSI. And, since the VHP is built with tubed pneumatic tires, this heavy-duty series delivers power wherever the job takes you. It is designed for vapor type propane only.
Specifications
Technical data
|Flow rate (gal/min)
|2.5
|Operating pressure (psi)
|2000
|Phase (Ph)
|1
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|500
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|50 x 26 x 41
Accessories
Detergents
Additional Models
Model
VHP2-15024D
Part No.
1.009-556.0
GPM
1.8
PSI
1500
HP
2
Electrical
120V / 1ph
Amps
17
BTU
140,000
Model
VHP3-20024A
Part No.
1.009-557.0
GPM
2.5
PSI
2000
HP
5
Electrical
230V / 1ph
Amps
20
BTU
245,000
⚠️WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Lead and Diisononyl Phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.