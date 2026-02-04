Looking for a heavy-duty pressure washer that can handle the dirt and grime indoors and out? Then the versatile HDS VHP is the right machine for the task. Available in both 120V and 230V configurations, this hot water pressure washer features cleaning power up to 2.5 GPM and 2000 PSI. And, since the VHP is built with tubed pneumatic tires, this heavy-duty series delivers power wherever the job takes you. It is designed for vapor type propane only.