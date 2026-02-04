HDS VHP Series Pressure Washer - HDS VHP3-20024A

Heavy-duty pressure washer able to clean both indoors and out. Available in 120V or 230V configurations, its pneumatic tires allow you to deliver cleaning power wherever the job takes you.

Looking for a heavy-duty pressure washer that can handle the dirt and grime indoors and out? Then the versatile HDS VHP is the right machine for the task. Available in both 120V and 230V configurations, this hot water pressure washer features cleaning power up to 2.5 GPM and 2000 PSI. And, since the VHP is built with tubed pneumatic tires, this heavy-duty series delivers power wherever the job takes you. It is designed for vapor type propane only.

Specifications

Technical data

Flow rate (gal/min) 2.5
Operating pressure (psi) 2000
Phase (Ph) 1
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 500
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 50 x 26 x 41
Pressure washer HDS VHP
Pressure washer HDS VHP
Accessories
Detergents
Find parts for HDS VHP

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.

Additional Models

Model

VHP2-15024D

Part No.

1.009-556.0

GPM

1.8

PSI

1500

HP

2

Electrical

120V / 1ph

Amps

17

BTU

140,000

Model

VHP3-20024A

Part No.

1.009-557.0

GPM

2.5

PSI

2000

HP

5

Electrical

230V / 1ph

Amps

20

BTU

245,000

⚠️WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Lead and Diisononyl Phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.