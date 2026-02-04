Sechura Series Pressure Washer - HDS 5.0/23 Ec ST LP
The Kärcher Sechura HDS 5.0/23 Ec ST LP is a LP gas-heated, belt-driven, stationary cabinet pressure washer. It features a medium-size frame and delivers 5 GPM at 2300 PSI of industrial power.
The Kärcher Sechura Series of cabinet pressure washers delivers industrial power - up to 9.5 GPM at 3000 PSI. These natural gas or LP-heated, belt-driven units are built in the U.S.A. with anodized structural rivets and industrial motors. Each model features Kärcher pumps backed by an excellent 7-year warranty and is ETL certified to CSA safety standards.
Specifications
Technical data
|Flow rate (gal/min)
|5
|Operating pressure (psi)
|2300
|Power (hp)
|8.2
|Connected load (A)
|15
|Phase (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|460
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|60
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|49 x 24 x 48
Accessories
Detergents
Find parts for Sechura HDS 5.0/23 Ec ST LP
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.
⚠️WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Lead and Diisononyl Phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.