Jalapao Series Pressure Washer - HDS 4.7/35 Pe Cage
Electric start Kärcher oil fired hot water skids are used in today's most rugged and demanding environments. See why these are popular choices for industrial pressure washer cleaning needs. *Not available for sale in California.
Kärcher Jalapao series oil-fired skids are the workhorses of the pressure washer industry. Delivering up to 4.7 GPM of hot water at up to 3,500 PSI, these rugged gas- and diesel-powered machines are built on an open frame using heavy-gauge 1-1/4” powder coated steel and are ideal for mounting to a truck or on a trailer. The electric-start engine and powerful belt-drive Kärcher KT pump with 7-year warranty are isolated from the rest of the machine on a shock-mounted sub-frame to reduce vibration. Steam combination comes standard. All models are ETL certified.
Specifications
Technical data
|Flow rate (gal/min)
|4.7
|Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb)
|855
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|41 x 41 x 41
Accessories
Detergents
⚠️WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Lead and Diisononyl Phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.