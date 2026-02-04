Jalapao Series Pressure Washer - HDS 4.8/30 Pe Cage

Electric start Kärcher oil fired hot water skids are used in today's most rugged and demanding environments. See why these are popular choices for industrial pressure washer cleaning needs.

Kärcher Jalapao series oil-fired skids are the workhorses of the pressure washer industry. Delivering up to 4.8 GPM of hot water at up to 3,000 PSI, these rugged gas- and diesel-powered machines are built on an open frame using heavy-gauge 1-1/4” powder coated steel and are ideal for mounting to a truck or on a trailer. The electric-start engine and powerful belt-drive Kärcher KT pump with 7-year warranty are isolated from the rest of the machine on a shock-mounted sub-frame to reduce vibration. Steam combination comes standard. All models are ETL certified.

Specifications

Technical data

Flow rate (gal/min) 4.8
Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb) 854
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 41 x 41 x 41
Accessories
Detergents
Find parts for Jalapao Series

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.

Additional Models

Model

HDS 3.9/30 Pe Cage

Part No.

1.575-600.0

GPM

3.9

PSI

3000

CC

389

Engine

Honda GX390

Fuel

Gas

Burner

12V DC

Model

HDS 4.8/30 Pe Cage

Part No.

1.575-601.0

GPM

4.8

PSI

3000

CC

570

Engine

Vanguard 18

Fuel

Gas

Burner

12V DC

Model

HDS 4.8/30 Pe Cage

Part No.

1.575-602.0

GPM

4.8

PSI

3000

CC

570

Engine

Vanguard 18

Fuel

Gas

Burner

120V AC

Model

HDS 4.7/35 Pe Cage

Part No.

1.575-603.0

GPM

4.7

PSI

3500

CC

688

Engine

Honda GX630

Fuel

Gas

Burner

12V DC

Model

HDS 4.7/35 Pe Cage

Part No.

1.575-604.0

GPM

4.7

PSI

3500

CC

688

Engine

Honda GX630

Fuel

Gas

Burner

120V AC

Model

HDS 5.6/35 De Cage

Part No.

1.110-622.0

GPM

5.4

PSI

3500

CC

1123

Engine

Kubota D1105-E3B

Fuel

Diesel

Burner

12V DC

Model

HDS 5.6/35 De Cage

Part No.

1.110-623.0

GPM

5.4

PSI

3500

CC

1123

Engine

Kubota D1105-E3B

Fuel

Diesel

Burner

120V AC

Model

HDS 8.0/30 Ge Cage

Part No.

1.575-611.0

GPM

8

PSI

3000

CC

688

Engine

Honda GX690

Fuel

Gas

Burner

12V DC

Model

HDS 8.0/30 Ge Cage

Part No.

1.575-612.0

GPM

8

PSI

3000

CC

688

Engine

Honda GX690

Fuel

Gas

Burner

120V AC

⚠️WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Lead and Diisononyl Phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.