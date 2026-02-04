Jalapao Series Pressure Washer - HDS 4.8/30 Pe Cage
Electric start Kärcher oil fired hot water skids are used in today's most rugged and demanding environments. See why these are popular choices for industrial pressure washer cleaning needs.
Kärcher Jalapao series oil-fired skids are the workhorses of the pressure washer industry. Delivering up to 4.8 GPM of hot water at up to 3,000 PSI, these rugged gas- and diesel-powered machines are built on an open frame using heavy-gauge 1-1/4” powder coated steel and are ideal for mounting to a truck or on a trailer. The electric-start engine and powerful belt-drive Kärcher KT pump with 7-year warranty are isolated from the rest of the machine on a shock-mounted sub-frame to reduce vibration. Steam combination comes standard. All models are ETL certified.
Specifications
Technical data
|Flow rate (gal/min)
|4.8
|Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb)
|854
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|41 x 41 x 41
Additional Models
Model
HDS 3.9/30 Pe Cage
Part No.
1.575-600.0
GPM
3.9
PSI
3000
CC
389
Engine
Honda GX390
Fuel
Gas
Burner
12V DC
Model
HDS 4.8/30 Pe Cage
Part No.
1.575-601.0
GPM
4.8
PSI
3000
CC
570
Engine
Vanguard 18
Fuel
Gas
Burner
12V DC
Model
HDS 4.8/30 Pe Cage
Part No.
1.575-602.0
GPM
4.8
PSI
3000
CC
570
Engine
Vanguard 18
Fuel
Gas
Burner
120V AC
Model
HDS 4.7/35 Pe Cage
Part No.
1.575-603.0
GPM
4.7
PSI
3500
CC
688
Engine
Honda GX630
Fuel
Gas
Burner
12V DC
Model
HDS 4.7/35 Pe Cage
Part No.
1.575-604.0
GPM
4.7
PSI
3500
CC
688
Engine
Honda GX630
Fuel
Gas
Burner
120V AC
Model
HDS 5.6/35 De Cage
Part No.
1.110-622.0
GPM
5.4
PSI
3500
CC
1123
Engine
Kubota D1105-E3B
Fuel
Diesel
Burner
12V DC
Model
HDS 5.6/35 De Cage
Part No.
1.110-623.0
GPM
5.4
PSI
3500
CC
1123
Engine
Kubota D1105-E3B
Fuel
Diesel
Burner
120V AC
Model
HDS 8.0/30 Ge Cage
Part No.
1.575-611.0
GPM
8
PSI
3000
CC
688
Engine
Honda GX690
Fuel
Gas
Burner
12V DC
Model
HDS 8.0/30 Ge Cage
Part No.
1.575-612.0
GPM
8
PSI
3000
CC
688
Engine
Honda GX690
Fuel
Gas
Burner
120V AC
⚠️WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Lead and Diisononyl Phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.