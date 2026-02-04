Mobile Hot Water Generator - HDS Heater
Turn your cold water pressure washer into a hot water pressure washer with our water heater.
The perfect solution for turning a cold water pressure washer into a hot water pressure washer. Our Kärcher Series water heater provides supplemental heat to cold water machines, giving users the benefits and advantages of hot water cleaning when needed. An electric-powered diesel heated unit, the Heater 5.0/30 Ed effectively heats water at a rate of up to 5 gallons per minute. ETL certified to CSA standards.
Specifications
Technical data
|Flow rate (gal/min)
|max. 5
|Operating pressure (psi)
|max. 3000
|Connected load (A)
|5
|Phase (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|60
|Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb)
|320
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|29 x 41 x 47
⚠️WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Lead and Diisononyl Phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.