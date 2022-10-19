BVL 5/1 BP BATTERY POWERED BACKPACK VACUUM

THE BACKPACK VACUUM IS ULTRA-LIGHTWEIGHT!

When you are carrying your equipment on your back, then the weight and ergonomics of the harness are vitally important to the user. This is why Kärcher uses expanded polypropylene (EPP) for the BVL 5/1 Bp. This material is durable but is made of 96% air and is therefore extremely light. It also absorbs noise and is 100% recyclable.

Thanks to the EPP, the BVL 5/1 Bp boasts an base weight of just over 7 lbs. or 10 lbs. with the battery – this makes the new cordless backpack vacuum from Kärcher one of the lightest machines on the market.