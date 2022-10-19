BVL 5/1 BP BATTERY POWERED BACKPACK VACUUM
ULTRA-LIGHTWEIGHT AND EXTREMELY POWERFUL. The BVL 5/1 Bp cordless backpack vacuum from Karcher is the lightest in its class thanks to the innovative EPP material. Ultra-lightweight, ultra-powerful, impressively flexible - this backpack vacuum is essential anywhere conventional vacuum cleaners can't be used, such as in tight spaces, staircases, up ladders, in buses, airplanes, and movie theaters. Here, you'll discover all the benefits of our new BVL 5/1 Bp battery-powered backpack vacuum.
Ultra-Lightweight and extremely powerful
THE NEW BVL 5/1 BP BATTERY-POWERED BACKPACK VACUUM
Whether cleaning classrooms, offices, stairwells, warehouses or public transport, there are countless situations where a light, compact vacuum cleaner is called for. The new BVL 5/1 Bp battery-powered backpack vacuum from Karcher combines extremely low weight, high suction power and long battery runtime and is part of Karcher Battery Power+, our 36 V battery platform. With the vacuum cleaner carried comfortably on your back, dragging a cumbersome vacuum cleaner behind you and searching for power sockets become things of the past.
THE BACKPACK VACUUM IS ULTRA-LIGHTWEIGHT!
When you are carrying your equipment on your back, then the weight and ergonomics of the harness are vitally important to the user. This is why Kärcher uses expanded polypropylene (EPP) for the BVL 5/1 Bp. This material is durable but is made of 96% air and is therefore extremely light. It also absorbs noise and is 100% recyclable.
Thanks to the EPP, the BVL 5/1 Bp boasts an base weight of just over 7 lbs. or 10 lbs. with the battery – this makes the new cordless backpack vacuum from Kärcher one of the lightest machines on the market.
TAKE THE STRAIN OUT OF YOUR WORK WITH THE BVL 5/1 BP BATTERY-POWERED BACKPACK VACUUM!
The carrying frame can be adapted to the user's height and is also suitable for left-handed and right-handed users. The controller for the battery-powered backpack vacuum is located on the carrying strap, so it's always within easy reach, whether you're checking the charging state, switching the machine on and off or activating the energy-saving eco!efficiency mode.
IT COULDN'T BE SIMPLER WITH THE BACKPACK VACUUM!
The BVL 5/1 Bp can easily be adjusted for left-handed or right-handed operation. Simply open the clasp on the machine and turn the waste container so that the suction hose connection is positioned on the required side (left or right). Then simply reattach the suction hose and you're ready to go!
It really can be that simple. Watch the video and you'll see for yourself.
THE BACKPACK VACUUM’S 36 V BATTERY
The 36 V/6.0 Ah Li-Ion battery in the BVL 5/1 Bp cordless backpack vacuum is compatible with the other 36 V products in the Kärcher Battery Power+ battery platform. The battery supplied as standard with the Bp Pack versions can power your BVL 5/1 Bp for up to approx. 50 minutes in eco!efficiency mode. Using the quick charger supplied (with the Pack version only), the battery takes 44 minutes to reach 80% charge and 68 minutes for 100% charge. So, if you have one extra battery, you can keep working for hours on end. Want to find out more about our Battery Power+ batteries?
The battery requires zero maintenance and offers an impressive lifetime of 1,000 cycles, meaning lower replacement costs and a longer lifetime for your backpack vacuum.
MAXIMUM CLEAN WITH THE BACKPACK VACUUM’S HEPA FILTER
The BVL 5/1 Bp battery-powered backpack vacuum is also available with a highly effective HEPA 14 filter as an optional extra. With an extraordinary dust intake capacity of 99.995%, our HEPA 14 filter traps even the smallest particles. The high filter capacity means virtually all aerosols, viruses and germs are caught and are not released back into the ambient air. Certified according to standard DIN EN 1822:2019, the HEPA 14 filter also complies with the high safety standards required in hygienically sensitive areas.
THE BACKPACK VACUUM WITH A BRUSHLESS DRIVE
With a brushless EC drive, the BVL 5/1 Bp battery-powered backpack vacuum is very low-wear, which helps extend its lifetime. This makes the backpack vacuum ideal for applications requiring intensive use, while also increasing efficiency and productivity.
SIMPLE OPERATION WITH THE BACKPACK VACUUM
The BVL 5/1 Bp battery-powered backpack vacuum is very easy to operate. The controller for the cordless backpack vacuum is attached to the carrying strap, so that it can be operated easily from your hip. From the controller, you can read the charging state and switch the backpack vacuum on and off. The energy-saving eco!efficiency mode can also be activated from here.
THE BENEFITS OF OUR BVL 5/1 BP PACK BATTERY-POWERED BACKPACK VACUUM AT A GLANCE:
Why make the switch to a battery powered vacuum? Here are some of the key benefits at a glance:
Ready to operate in next to no time
Works without power cables
Lightweight and compact, making it easy to carry
Ideal for use in areas of high footfall
Substantial cost savings from more efficient operation
Access to the entire battery platform
THE BVL 5/1 BP BATTERY-POWERED BACKPACK VACUUM IS THE IDEAL CHOICE FOR:
TRANSPORT/LOGISTICS
It can be hard to find a power socket in a warehouse. With the BVL, cleaning the aisles couldn't be simpler.
AWKWARD SPACES SUCH AS STAIRS
Do you need to clean a stairway or elevator quickly and thoroughly? With the BVL battery-powered backpack vacuum, it's child's play.
RETAIL
Minimize disruption to your customers with this cordless backpack vacuum. Something spilled on the shop floor? Not a problem for the BVL.
GYMS
Clean your gym quickly and ultra-efficiently with the BVL. With the backpack vacuum, you can get to places a conventional vacuum cleaner wouldn't be able to reach, such as between gym equipment.
CAFES AND RESTAURANTS
Quickly vacuum up dirt and mess without disturbing your guests. With the BVL backpack vacuum, you can give your guests maximum hygiene with minimal hassle, since the vacuum cleaner weighs only 4.6 kg.
THE UNIQUE BVL 5/1 BP PACK CORDLESS BACKPACK VACUUM IS AVAILABLE NOW!
The new ultra-lightweight and extremely powerful BVL 5/1 Bp Pack cordless backpack vacuum is the perfect solution for fast, hassle-free and efficient vacuuming, especially in places where access can be awkward. This battery-powered backpack vacuum is also available in the Bp Pack version which includes the 36 V battery and quick charger. Do you already have another 36 V machine from the Kärcher Battery Power+ battery platform? If so, you might wish to purchase the Bp version, which contains just the machine by itself, without the battery or quick charger. Ordering your new machine is quick and easy via our online shop, or alternatively you can visit an official Kärcher dealer near you.
BVL 5/1 BP PACK BATTERY-POWERED BACKPACK VACUUM
Ultra-lightweight battery-powered backpack vacuum with exceptional air flow power. Maximum flexibility with no cord and minimum weight!
The machine is supplied with the following:
1 x 36 V/6.0 Ah battery
1 x 36 V quick charger
Powered by a 36 V exchangeable battery, which is also suitable for use in other machines within the Battery Power+ battery platform.
- Air flow rate (l/s) 40
- Vacuum (mbar) 223
- Container capacity (l) 5
- Power (W) 500
- Weight incl. 36 V/6.0 Ah battery (kg) 4.6
- Battery (V/Ah) 18/3.0
- Standard scope of supply includes telescopic suction tube, upholstery nozzle, combi-floor nozzle, crevice nozzle, 1 m suction hose.
With 1 x 36 V/6.0 Ah battery, the vacuum cleaner can be operated for approx. 22 minutes in power mode or approx. 50 minutes in eco!efficiency mode. Tip: with a 36 V/7.5 Ah battery, you can work for up to 64 minutes in eco!efficiency mode.
ORIGINAL KÄRCHER ACCESSORIES FOR THE CORDLESS BACKPACK VACUUM
Original Kärcher accessories ensure you keep getting the maximum performance from your BVL 5/1 Bp Pack. You can order accessories quickly and easily in our online shop.
FLEECE FILTER BAGS
For maximum suction power, the three-layered, tear-resistant fleece filter bags of dust class M are an absolute must. Order your fleece filter bags for your BVL 5/1 Bp Pack backpack vacuum here. A pack contains 10 filter bags.
HEPA FILTER
This optional HEPA filter box increases filtration efficiency and improves the quality of the exhaust air. This filter should be replaced after a maximum of 50 operating hours.
BATTERY POWER+ BATTERY 36 V/7.5 AH
Get the most out of your BVL 5/1 Bp Pack cordless backpack vacuum. With this extra battery, you can work for up to 64 minutes in eco!efficiency mode.
How does the BVL 5/1 Bp Pack battery-powered backpack vacuum work?
Our new, ultra-lightweight and powerful BVL 5/1 Bp Pack cordless backpack vacuum is the ideal choice for anybody who is looking for a vacuum cleaner that can deliver power to hard-to-reach spaces. Thanks to its extremely low weight of just 4.6 kg and its innovative battery technology, the BVL 5/1 Bp Pack is ready for anything. Driven by a high-performance 36-volt lithium-ion battery from the Kärcher Battery Power+ battery platform, the BVL is particularly suitable for regular cleaning of small areas in offices, shops and practices, as well as in hotels and restaurants or coffee shops, schools and hospitals. Essentially, anywhere a conventional vacuum cleaner cannot be used.
Ideal for airplanes
Even awkward spaces like overhead compartments are easy to clean using the backpack vacuum. Because I don't have to pick up the vacuum cleaner any more, I have an extra hand free, which makes my job so much easier. Its light weight and the freedom of no cable make it ideal for us to use in the airplanes.
Even up a ladder
With the backpack vacuum, I can get to every last nook and cranny in our hotel rooms. And if I can't reach it on my feet, I can simply grab a ladder.
Freedom of movement
When I use the backpack vacuum, I can vacuum everywhere in our wellness suite without disturbing our guests. There's no cumbersome power cable that could trip up guests and we can now get around areas, such as the pool, that we would never normally be able to access with a regular vacuum cleaner.