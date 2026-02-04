The Chariot™ 3 CV 86/1 RS Bp is the next-generation stand-on vacuum that can cover large areas quickly, effectively and ergonomically, improving your facility's appearance and indoor air quality. This high performing HEPA stand-on commercial vacuum is designed for increased productivity and maneuverability, and works great on hard and soft floors, including carpet, tile, wood, concrete, stone, rubber, and VCT flooring. The unit features on-board charging for simple operation; a long lasting lithium battery which can be opportunity charged without affecting the battery's life; and a simple, intuitive control panel for ease of operator use and training. In applications where a sweeper, wide-area vacuum or dust mop can be used, the Chariot™ 3 vacuum series is all you need.