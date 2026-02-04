The industry’s most dependable workhorse vacuum, the Sensor® S is a trusted upright vacuum with a proven reputation of reliability, performance, and ease of maintenance. With a single-motor design and a light handle weight, this machine is comfortable to operate and provides optimal performance. With 1,200 watts of power, the Sensor® S’s vacuum motor pulls even more dirt and grime from your carpets. This machine utilizes a single motor to cut down on weight in order to reduce operator fatigue and increase productivity.