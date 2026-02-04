Sensor® S12
The Sensor® S upright vacuum with a 12-inch cleaning path has a proven reputation for reliability, performance, and ease of maintenance.
With 1,200 watts of power, the Sensor® S's vacuum motor pulls even more dirt and grime from your carpets. This machine utilizes a single motor to cut down on weight in order to reduce operator fatigue and increase productivity.
Specifications
Technical data
|Phase (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|60
|Working width (in)
|12
|Quantity of motors
|1
|Length of cord (ft)
|40
|Operating noise level (dB(A))
|69
|Waterlift (in)
|90
|Air flow (cfm)
|105
|Amps (A)
|10
|Debris bag size (l)
|5.3
|Practical working capacity (ft²/hr)
|2510
|Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb)
|16
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|12 x 11 x 46
Accessories
