NT 65/2 Tact²
The NT 65/2 Tact² is supplied with the entire antistatic package as standard. The system tackles even large amounts of fine dust.
⚠WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
Kärcher presents the Tact² – its new top-of-the-range professional wet and dry vacuum cleaner. This extension of the popular Tact system range achieves the highest ever productivity yet, with its automatic clean filter system. With its two motors, the Tact² boasts consistently high suction power, and with its enhanced filter life, you can virtually forget about having to change the filter. Kärcher NT vacuums with Tact² are complete systems that are not only excellent at removing large amounts of fine dust but can also tackle dirt, debris and water. The various options in this vacuum range means that it can provide the ideal solution, whatever the application and wherever consistently high suction power is needed – whether on building sites, in the food sector, the automotive industry or in industry in general.
Features and benefits
Easy transportAdjustable push handle and large wheels make transport easy even on uneven surfaces.
Smart accessory storageFor example, the floor tool can be quickly fixed any way round.
Automatic Filter Cleaning System Tact²This divided flat pleated filter is cleaned by air blasts and can be removed from the clean side. Fine dusts cannot block the filter. A constant high air flow is maintained. Over 2,205 lbs. of category A fine dust can be vacuumed without the need to change the filter.
Practical storage
- On-board practical storage for tools, small items and bottles.
Specifications
Technical data
|Phase (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|60
|Air flow (cfm)
|280
|Waterlift (in)
|89
|Vacuum (kPa)
|22.1
|Container capacity (gal)
|17.2
|Amps (W)
|950
|Standard nominal width (in)
|1.6
|Length of cord (ft)
|33
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|73
|Color
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|54
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|72.3
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|22.6 x 19.3 x 34.6
Accessories
- Crevice nozzle
- Filter bag: Paper
Equipment
- Container material: Plastic
- K2 high pressure washers
- Filter cleaning: Automatic Filter Cleaning System Tact²
- Integrated power cable reception
- Antistatic system
