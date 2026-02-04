Sludge Slinger Trash Pump
The trash pump water pump tackles tough jobs with ease. Unlike standard pumps, it moves debris up to 1" in diameter, making it ideal for clearing flooded areas or dewatering construction sites. With a 26-foot suction lift, it handles uneven terrain effortlessly, while its swift flow rate can drain a pool in under an hour. Powered by a reliable Honda gas engine with direct drive, the Trash Pump Water Pump features a painted steel frame for easy handling, vibration-isolating rubber pads for stability, and is built to withstand tough conditions. Simple to operate and incredibly versatile, it's perfect for a range of tasks, from draining pools to managing agricultural irrigation. Contact your local dealer today to learn more and see it in action!
Specifications
Technical data
|Water throughput (gal/min)
|343
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|150
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|14 x 15 x 18
⚠️WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Lead and Diisononyl Phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.