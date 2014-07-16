Facade cleaning
Not only does Kärcher offer the ideal devices for use around the home: houses themselves become dirty over time, and Kärcher cleaning appliances can bring them back to their original splendour.
High-pressure cleaning with the wow factor: the K5 range
The K5 range makes light work even of larger cleaning jobs. Even the most stubborn dirt can be removed easily, thoroughly and quickly with these powerful devices. Handy features like QuickConnect and the hose reel leave nothing to be desired and make cleaning enjoyable.
Recommended products and accessories
K5 Electric Pressure Washer
Even the most stubborn dirt can be removed with the perfectly designed cleaning equipment.
66" Extension Wand
Easily reach second floors with the optional 66" extension wand