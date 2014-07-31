With the innovative filter replacement technology, available in the middle and top-class ranges, the filter can be removed in seconds. In addition, the flat pleated filter, made popular in our professional cleaner range, is contained in a filter box in the device head - which means extra-quick removal in two easy steps. Just open up the filter cartridge and remove the filter – done!

Overview of benefits: quicker and more convenient filter removal, no contact with dirt and no spreading of dust.