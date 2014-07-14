Vehicle exterior cleaning

Pressure washers make cleaning easy

Who wants to spend hours cleaning? There are, after all, more enjoyable ways to spend your time. But Kärcher pressure washers can even make cleaning fun. Our pressure washers can remove even the most stubborn and encrusted dirt within seconds – quickly, easily and effortlessly at the push of a button. And you don't even have to get your hands dirty! It couldn't be easier.

Vehicle cleaning made easy

Brilliant shine – faster than ever: our Vehicle Wash & Wax is the perfect complement to your pressure washer for vehicle cleaning. It contains an active dirt remover that removes stubborn oil and dried-on dirt effortlessly. The quick-dry formula makes the tedious job of polishing vehicles easier. And the touch of wax in the formulation gives the vehicle a perfect, lasting shine.

Accessories speed up the process and deliver even better results

Our optional foam cleaner dispenses a car wash-quality, lush foam to coat your vehicle with dirt-loosening detergent. And our brushes enable you to give extra attention to those areas that need it: grills, headlights, doors, etc.