With the Kärcher HGE 18-45 hedge trimmer, you can precisely prune and sculpt garden hedges and bushes thanks to its diamond-ground blade. Lightweight and cordless, it tackles challenging gardening jobs with neat results and minimal effort. For added safety, this device features a two-hand safety circuit that means it can't be started accidentally. Its lightweight design prevents your arms and shoulders getting tired as you work, allowing you to complete your garden jobs in comfort. The HGE 18-45 is compatible with Kärcher 18v 2.5ah or 5.0ah batteries, which can be used in all Kärcher 18V cordless products. A handy LCD display keeps you updated with how much battery life you have remaining while you carry out your jobs in the garden. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov