LBL 2 Leaf Blower Set
Kit consisting of the LBL 2 Leaf Blower, 18V / 2.5 Ah Kärcher battery and 18V fast charger
The well-balanced 18 V cordless leaf blower fits ergonomically in the hand and achieves a maximum air speed of 130 MPH. And the detachable flat nozzle with scraper edge enables leaves to be moved in a controlled and targeted manner and damp and trodden-down leaves to be loosened. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov
Features and benefits
Blow tubePowerful removal of leaves and loose dirt around the home and in the garage.
Detachable flat nozzleFor precise and spot cleaning. The leaves can, for example, be specifically blown into a pile.
Integrated scraper edgeWet leaves and compacted dirt can be loosened using the scraper edge.
Ergonomic design
- Perfectly balanced for effortless cleaning.
Bayonet fastener
- The blow tube can be easily removed so that the device takes up less space when stored.
18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
- Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells.
- The exchangeable battery can be used in all other 18 V Kärcher Battery Power platform devices.
- Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.
Cleaning application
- Removing leaves around the house
- Removing green waste after shrub and hedge trimming
- Pathways around the house
- Areas around the home and garden