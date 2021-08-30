Cleaning drains without chemicals

If nothing else is working: plunger and flexible coil

The blockage is often located in the siphon, i.e. the U-bend below the drain.

In the event of particularly stubborn blockages in the drain, we therefore recommend that you use a plunger to help you. The continuously changing pressure that is created by the plunger loosens the dirt caused by hair, grease or food residues.

To do this, hold the plunger in the center above the drain and push it firmly downwards against the washbasin or sink. Let water run in the sink until the plunger is completely covered and then move the plunger back and forth without completely lifting it out of the water.

After doing this a few times, test whether water is again running through the drain. If not, repeat the process until the drain is clear.

Other mechanical means for clearing blockages are cleaning cables or drain brushes and/or flexible coils. In many cases, it is also relatively easy to remove the siphon and clean it separately.