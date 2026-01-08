Wachspolitur RM 660, 500ml

Intensive Reinigung und wasch- und wetterresistente Konservierung in einem Arbeitsgang. Feine Kratzer und Streifen werden entfernt und die ursprüngliche Farbbrillanz wiederhergestellt.

Spezifikationen

Technische Daten

Gebindegröße (ml) 500
Verpackungseinheit (Stück) 8
Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg) 0,6
Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm) 70 x 70 x 180
Kompatible Geräte
KOMPATIBLE GERÄTE
KOMPATIBLE GERÄTE AUS DEM ALTEN SORTIMENT
Anwendungsgebiete
  • Fahrzeuglack
  • Lackoberflächen
Zubehör