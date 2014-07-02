Universal-Schlauchkupplung

Das gewünschte Produkt ist nicht in unserem aktuellen Sortiment. Zubehöre, Reinigungsmittel und Betriebsanleitungen sind jedoch noch verfügbar.

> Zum aktuellen Sortiment wechseln.
Kompatible Geräte
KOMPATIBLE GERÄTE
KOMPATIBLE GERÄTE AUS DEM ALTEN SORTIMENT

AUSZEICHNUNGEN

Schlauchkupplungen Universal

Empfehlung Schlauchkupplung Universal

Die Universal-Schlauchkupplung erreichte bei der Zeitschrift "selbst ist der Mann"im Praxistest die Note "Sehr gut" (1,3) und das Siegel "Empfehlung".